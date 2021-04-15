first alert weather

Nor'Easter Expected in the Evening and Into Friday

After some beautiful, clear days NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking a chance for several inches of snow in parts of the state Thursday night and into Friday morning.

This afternoon rain develops with temperature highs between 45-50.

The rain is expected to change to wet snow in the hills by nighttime and into the morning hours. Lows between 35-44.

Several inches of snow is possible in the highest hills. Cold highs in the lower 40s. 

As the storm pulls away a mixture of rain and snow is expected on Friday along with gusty winds and temperatures well below normal in the 40s.

April snow is common in the hills with an average of a few inches falling during the month at the weather observing site in Norfolk.

