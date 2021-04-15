Nor'Easter Expected in the Evening and Into Friday

After some beautiful, clear days NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking a chance for several inches of snow in parts of the state Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Rainy day developing today. Tough April snow forecast for later tonight and tomorrow. ELEVATION means everything in these set ups and the highest hills could get 4"+ of snow...while in the same town, "down the hill" will get a coating. Grab the rain gear! #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/k2wDHmYQPW — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) April 15, 2021

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This afternoon rain develops with temperature highs between 45-50.

The rain is expected to change to wet snow in the hills by nighttime and into the morning hours. Lows between 35-44.

Several inches of snow is possible in the highest hills. Cold highs in the lower 40s.

As the storm pulls away a mixture of rain and snow is expected on Friday along with gusty winds and temperatures well below normal in the 40s.

April snow is common in the hills with an average of a few inches falling during the month at the weather observing site in Norfolk.

You can get the latest forecast anytime.