Slick Road Conditions Expected as Temperatures Drop Overnight

With temperatures making their way below freezing overnight across the state, drivers should beware of slick road conditions.

Black ice is possible as temperatures across the state will dip into the 20s.

The shoreline will see temperatures in the low 30s overnight.

Thousands of people in Connecticut are still without power after the snow knocked down multiple power lines and caused multiple crashes on Saturday.

As of 11:30 p.m., Eversource reported over 2,200 power outages.

The power company says they are actively working to restore power to areas of northeastern Connecticut.

Strong wind gusts, along with heavy rain and snow from the season’s first nor’easter is causing damage to the electric system. Crews are working in northeastern CT, the hardest hit area, tackling repairs. We’re on it—like here on Route 197 in Woodstock. pic.twitter.com/UXM2m0JZIu — Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) December 6, 2020

Frustrating storm to forecast. It looks like this is where things will wind up. As expected, NE CT saw heavy snow and power outages. Valley locations west of Hartford struggled. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/fgeIvtaLVK — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) December 5, 2020

Early Saturday afternoon, the snow caused roads to become slick and state police said they responded to accidents all across the state.

Interstate 84 in Willington has reopened after multiple tractor-trailer accidents closed both sides of the highway.

Another crash, a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer, closed part of I-84 in Manchester, according to the CT Department of Transportation.

Troopers are asking residents to stay home if they can. If you have to go out, you're urged to drive slow and focus on the road.

Troopers are responding to accidents all over the state. We ask motorists, if they can stay home please do. And if you have to go out please drive slow and ditch all distractions. #CTtraffic — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 5, 2020

Sagging under the weight of a snowy, frozen mix, tree branches draped low across the Willington landscape following Saturday's snow.

Snow Accumulation

Some towns saw significant snow accumulation, while others, especially those along and closest to the shore, saw very little. Snow accumulated more in the hills.

Union had the highest snow fall total, with 10 inches. Bolton had a snow accumulation of six inches.

Elevation played a large role in Saturday's snowstorm. At 1,100 feet, Burlington had a snow accumulation of seven inches while at a 300-foot elevation, there was only one inch of snow accumulated.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.