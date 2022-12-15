Nor'easter to Bring Heaviest Rain, Snow Overnight in Connecticut

Snow began falling in northwest Connecticut as a nor'easter moved into the state Thursday evening.

Most of the state is expected to see rain through Friday morning, but towns in the higher elevations of the Litchfield Hills will likely see significant amounts of snow.

Towns like Norfolk, Colebrook, and Hartland, which are above 1,000 feet, could see more than a foot of snow by Friday morning. Areas that are 400-500 feet will still see some snow, but those amounts are expected to be lower.

NBC Connecticut

The heaviest snow is exptected to fall overnight and will begin to taper off after 8 a.m. Friday.

The snow that does fall will be wet, heavy snow which could weigh down tree limbs and power lines, leading to power outages.

School closures and delays are possible Friday morning.

A light snow and rain will continue throughout Friday, but shouldn't result in any meaningful additional accumulation.