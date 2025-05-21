Nor'easter to bring heavy rain to Connecticut before holiday weekend

A Nor'easter is expected to bring heavy rain to the state before Memorial Day Weekend.

It will be cloudy with some drizzle and a few showers on Wednesday. It will be cool with highs in the 50s.

The showers will become more widespread in the evening.

Thursday will be very wet and unusually cold with temperatures in the 40s.

The rain may be heavy at times.

Parts of the state could see over two inches of rain.

The rain will taper off in the evening.

For Friday, it will be gray before getting brighter for the holiday weekend.

Memorial Day will have a little more sunshine with highs in the lower 70s.