Northern lights may be visible over Connecticut Sunday and Monday

By Alexis Clemons

Dori Cuttitta

The northern lights may be visible in Connecticut after sunset on Sunday and Monday.

A powerful G4 storm is making its way towards Earth to provide the light show.

Cloud cover will be gradually decreasing through the next few days.

The best viewing time will be between 8 and 10 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.

For the best visual experience, go to a rural area away from city lights and look north.

Use long exposure on your cameras for the best chance to get a great picture of the spectacle.

We'd love to see your pictures! Send them to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com.

