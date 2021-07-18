NWS Confirms Tornado Touched Down in Somers

The National Weather Service said an EF-0 tornado touched down in Somers Sunday evening.

The tornado path was approximately 1.9 miles long and occurred from 6:11 to 6:18 p.m., officials with the NWS said.

The NWS said peak winds reached 80 mph.

The National Weather Service investigated damage in town and subsequently determined a tornado did in fact touch down.

NWS Boston told NBC Connecticut that they talked with fire officials and emergency management.

Neither a severe thunderstorm warning nor a tornado warning was issued with this storm system.

As of 10:45 p.m., there are still about 450 households without power in Somers, according to Eversource. That is about 11% of the town's population.

No injuries were reported as a result of the tornado.