NWS Confirms Tornado Touched Down in Somers

The National Weather Service said an EF-0 tornado touched down in Somers Sunday evening.
The tornado path was approximately 1.9 miles long and occurred from 6:11 to 6:18 p.m., officials with the NWS said.
The NWS said peak winds reached 80 mph.
The National Weather Service investigated damage in town and subsequently determined a tornado did in fact touch down.
NWS Boston told NBC Connecticut that they talked with fire officials and emergency management.
Neither a severe thunderstorm warning nor a tornado warning was issued with this storm system.
As of 10:45 p.m., there are still about 450 households without power in Somers, according to Eversource. That is about 11% of the town's population.
No injuries were reported as a result of the tornado.