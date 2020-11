The chances for rain continue for the rest of the work week with widely scattered showers as temperatures drop.

It won’t rain the whole time, but the best chance of showers will be in southern CT.

Temperatures fall from the 60s, into the 50s today.

There will be a break in the showers tonight.

More showers are likely tomorrow, with cooler temps in the 40s.

Clear and cool for the weekend.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.