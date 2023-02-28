Overnight Snowfall, School Closures Bring Families Out to Mount Southington

The latest snowfall is a big hit for ski areas in Connecticut and with many people home from work and school, it made for a busier than usual day at places like Mount Southington.

Overnight snowfall turned into some daytime fun with families making their way to Mount Southington.

“It’s very powdery so it’s nice to go down because it’s all smooth,” 12-year-old Olivia Slowikowski, of Cheshire, said.

Many shredding the slopes and taking advantage of the fresh powder on the ground.

“It took a long time to get used to because it was so smooth and you were going so fast, but after the first two runs, I got used to it,” 12-year-old Madison Reeves, of Cheshire, said.

All this was a welcome sight for kids taking advantage of having no school for the day during this mild winter.

“I didn’t think we would have snow until April, because that just seemed like that kind of winter it was,” 12-year-old Adalyn McAuliffe, of Cheshire, said.

Staff at Mount Southington say the measurable snow brought a bigger than usual crowd for a Tuesday.

“Anytime they have snow in their yard, they’re going to be excited to get out and ski,” Brian McCloskey, guest services and marketing manager for Mount Southington, said.

As day turned into night, it only got busier. Staff say the natural snow is helpful, but their snow machines had already done a lot of the work.

“Our snow lasts longer than the natural snowfall, so this, while it looks pretty, it helped to have a nice powder day today,” McCloskey said.

A powder day these kids would like to see more often before spring rolls around.

“I will be really happy if it does, and I think it’ll be good,” 12-year-old Maeve Lemieux, of South Windsor, said.

McCloskey says they hope to keep the season going through as much of March as they can.