State-Run Parks, Campgrounds Closing Early; Transit Service Affected as Isaias Approaches

Connecticut is bracing for the impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias and state parks will close early because of it. Metro-North is also altering the service schedule.
A tornado watch is in effect for southern Connecticut, for Fairfield, Middlesex, New Haven and New London counties until 4 p.m.
NBC Connecticut meteorologists say the greatest impacts for Isaias in Connecticut are expected to ramp up around 2 p.m. on Tuesday and go through about 10 p.m.
The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Tweeted that state parks, state forests and state campgrounds will close at noon today.
DEEP said day-use areas of parks will also close at noon.
Campers will be welcome to return to the campground after noon on Wednesday unless there is storm damage that will require a later opening.
Campers who return on Wednesday, after the one-night closure, will automatically receive a refund for one night's camping fee. Campers who do not check back in to the campground after the storm will receive a refund for the remainder of their stay, according to DEEP .
Because all day-use areas of parks and forests will close at noon today, DEEP will not charge anyone for parking today at our shoreline parks as visitors will be required to leave early.
Metro-North
Metro-North is also changing its schedule today because of the storm.
Metro-North will be operating a weekend schedule on the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven Lines on Tuesday.
The rail service is urging customers to plan to complete their travel by 3 p.m. and said travel might be subject to service disruptions and lengthy delays after that.
New Haven Line
- The Danbury branch will have train service every three hours.
- New Canaan branch will have hourly service.
- Waterbury Branch buses will run approximately every three hours.