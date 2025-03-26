Partial solar eclipse could be visible in Connecticut on Saturday

A partial solar eclipse will occur this Saturday, March 29 at sunrise, but we have to cross our fingers for good weather for it.

This will take place between 6:30 and 7 a.m. as the sun rises in the eastern sky.

This will be a partial solar eclipse, meaning only part of the moon's shadow covers the sun.

For us in Connecticut, we can expect 40% of the sun to be covered by the moon at its maximum extent.

Remember, you'll need your solar glasses to see this safely, so hopefully you can find those after last year's total solar eclipse.

In case you do find those solar glasses, you'll then want to cross your fingers for good weather, because there's a chance clouds could ruin our party.

Clouds got in the way of our lunar eclipse earlier this month. Hopefully, it won't happen again!

A weather system will be developing to our southwest, pushing across Connecticut at sunrise. The latest cloud cover forecast during eclipse time is for 80 to 90% of the sky to be covered by clouds.

But that could still change between now and then.