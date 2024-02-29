Partly sunny but blustery day, rain possible by Saturday

Thursday will be a partly sunny but blustery day.

Temperatures will climb into the 30s, but wind chills will make it feel like the 20s.

Thursday night is clear and chilly with lows in the 20s.

The temps will moderate a bit on Friday and it will be sunny with highs in the 40s.

Scattered showers will move in on Saturday and the rain could get heavier by Saturday evening. Temperatures will move into the 50s.

Highs Sunday will be near 60s and we will see the mild weather continue into next week with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s for much of the week.

