Partly Sunny for Last Day of Summer Ahead of Rainy Week

Today is the last full day of summer and the sun is set to make one last appearance before rain moves in.

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting partly sunny skies and nice temperatures. Highs near 74.

There will be a possibility of a sprinkle or two today, and a chance of showers later tonight.

There are showers in the forecast for the next few days.

Today's Forecast

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday morning. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

