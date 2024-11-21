Parts of Connecticut could get up to 2 inches of snow overnight

Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a chance for up to two inches of snow in parts of the state.

After a day of scattered showers Thursday, the wet weather is expected to continue into the night and Friday morning.

Temperatures are expected to drop after midnight, which could result in up to two inches of snow in western Connecticut.

Any snow that does fall will be slushy. An inch or two is possible, especially in the higher elevations.

We'll see a change back to rain on Friday with scattered showers, clouds and chilly temperatures.

