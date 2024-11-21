StormTracker

Parts of Connecticut could get up to 2 inches of snow overnight

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a chance for up to two inches of snow in parts of the state.

After a day of scattered showers Thursday, the wet weather is expected to continue into the night and Friday morning.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Temperatures are expected to drop after midnight, which could result in up to two inches of snow in western Connecticut.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Any snow that does fall will be slushy. An inch or two is possible, especially in the higher elevations.

We'll see a change back to rain on Friday with scattered showers, clouds and chilly temperatures.

Weather Stories

StormTracker Jan 25, 2020

Today's Forecast

Snow monster Nov 27, 2019

Request a Visit From Snow Monster

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us