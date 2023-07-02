Scattered showers possible during overnight hours

Some towns could see some showers Sunday night and early Monday.

This comes after muggy, cloudy day in the state, in which some towns also some rain and even a rumble of thunder.

At one point, a severe thunderstorm warning had been posted for both Hartford and Tolland Counties.

Folks will see a bit of temperatures during the overnight hours, along with possible showers.

Temperatures are expected to reach the eighties to start out the week and gradually increase as the week progresses.

There is also a chance of storms throughout parts of the week, including on the fourth of July.

We'll see a bit of a quiet two-day stretch later in the week before the high heat makes a comeback.