Patches of Black Ice This Morning, Milder Temperatures Today

There are patches of black ice on the roads this morning and today will feature milder temperatures than what we have been seeing.

State police said there are patches of black ice on the highways this morning and several cars have spun out. Untreated surfaces are also slippery.

There will be a mix of clouds and sun in the morning with cloudy skies this afternoon. There is a chance of a rain or snow shower.

Highs today will be in the low 40s.

Tomorrow's temperatures will be even milder with mainly sunny skies and highs near 50.

The quiet weather continues through the rest of the week with sunshine and above average temperatures.

