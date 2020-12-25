first alert weather

Patchy Black Ice Possible by Saturday Morning

By Darren Sweeney

The big Christmas Day storm brought anywhere from 2-3 inches of rain and winds that gusted over 60-70 mph across the state. As the storm departs and skies clear toward morning, any standing water will freeze. If it looks wet by Saturday morning, assume it could be ice.

In addition to the black ice threat, with runoff continuing into streams and rivers, the National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for minor flooding to occur along the Yantic, Housatonic and Connecticut rivers. The smaller streams and rivers will tend to crest much faster than the Connecticut river which may remain just above flood stage through the weekend.

Heading into the weekend, no more rain is expected. In fact, besides a shower chance on Tuesday, much of the rest of 2020 looks to remain dry.

