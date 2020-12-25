Patchy Black Ice Possible by Saturday Morning

The big Christmas Day storm brought anywhere from 2-3 inches of rain and winds that gusted over 60-70 mph across the state. As the storm departs and skies clear toward morning, any standing water will freeze. If it looks wet by Saturday morning, assume it could be ice.

In addition to the black ice threat, with runoff continuing into streams and rivers, the National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for minor flooding to occur along the Yantic, Housatonic and Connecticut rivers. The smaller streams and rivers will tend to crest much faster than the Connecticut river which may remain just above flood stage through the weekend.

Here is an update on the flood warnings across the state. The larger rivers will continue to rise into the weekend (Minor flooding expected) #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/oawupfMhWx — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) December 25, 2020

Heading into the weekend, no more rain is expected. In fact, besides a shower chance on Tuesday, much of the rest of 2020 looks to remain dry.