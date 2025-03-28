Fires

People urged to use caution due to elevated fire risk Friday

It's brush fire season in Connecticut.

By Steve Glazier

This is the time of the year, between March and May, when we get the bulk of our brush fires.

It's due to a combination of factors, including warming temperatures and drying ground conditions.

On Friday, elevated fire weather conditions are expected across northeast Connecticut.

Hartford, Tolland, and Windham Counties have a special weather statement, urging people to use caution with any ignited or flammable materials.

Any fire may spread easily Friday due to dry weather conditions and an occasional breeze.

Use caution if you're using machinery that may cause an ignition, or if you're handling a match or cigarette.

Wetter weather conditions will arrive by Friday night, lasting into Tuesday morning, giving us a lower fire danger after Friday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

