Periods of rain expected Tuesday with thunderstorms possible

We're continuing the workweek on Tuesday with more rain.

Periods of rain are expected during the day with thunderstorms possible into the evening.

Up to 4 inches of rain is possible. Some towns have already picked up 2 inches of rain during the last few days.

A flood watch is in effect for parts of the state.

And there is a flood warning issued for two bodies of water in the state.

Scattered showers and thunder is likely on Wednesday, but it will not be as impactful as Tuesday.

Thursday looks partly sunny. There is a small chance of a shower.

More rain is likely on Friday.