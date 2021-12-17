Pleasant Today; Snow, Sleet, Rain for Saturday

Temperatures will remain quite mild today, with a high around 55 degrees, after record-breaking temperatures in the 60s yesterday before colder weather arrives as we head into the weekend.

An area of low pressure will track over southern New England resulting in a wintry mix for much of Connecticut. Cold air will be in place in front of the storm, which should result in a brief period of snow at the immediate onset for much of Connecticut before a quick transition over to sleet and rain in southern Connecticut.

NBC Connecticut

A prolonged period of snow and sleet is looking more likely throughout the northern part of the state especially areas away from the Connecticut River Valley.

Parts of northern Connecticut could see light snowfall accumulations.

60s today with a wintry mix by Saturday. @ryanhanrahan will have an accumulation map ahead at 4. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/Iy8TbMgIyl — Josh Cingranelli (@WeatherJosh) December 16, 2021

The wintry mix could create slick roads as we head throughout the day on Saturday especially in northern Connecticut where surface temperatures will likely remain near or below freezing.

