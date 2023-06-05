Poor air quality expected Tuesday due to Canadian wildfires

A Poor Air Quality Alert is in effect for Connecticut Tuesday as smoke from the Canadian wildfires moves in.

Smoke will start filtering back into the state late Monday into Tuesday. The alert is also in effect for Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said fine particulate matter levels will be PM2.5 starting at 9 p.m. Monday. These levels are expected to exceed Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups levels.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says the smoke will linger for a few days.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for tomorrow as smoke from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario comes south. Last week it was Nova Scotia and a couple weeks ago it was Alberta. We're running out of provinces here. pic.twitter.com/clw0LcAW8V — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) June 5, 2023

People can expect hazy skies, reduced visibility and a burning wood odor as smoke spreads over the region, according to the EPA.

Because of the alert, residents with pre-existing medical conditions should remain indoors with windows closed. The EPA also says you should circulate indoor air with a fan or air conditioner.

Exposure to these pollution levels can affect a person's lungs and heart, causing breathing problems, which in turn could aggravate asthma and other pre-existing lung conditions, according to environmental officials.

"If you can smell smoke in the air, then levels are probably high enough to affect sensitive individuals," DEEP said.

DEEP is expecting smoke from wildfires over Quebec to elevate fine particulate matter (PM2.5) levels beginning after 9pm, 6.5.23. These levels are expected to exceed Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups levels overnight in Western CT and covering the entire State by daybreak 6.6.23 pic.twitter.com/V3nv26s0WR — DEEP (@CTDEEPNews) June 5, 2023

Environmental officials said active children and adults, and people with impaired lung function or cardiovascular disease, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

The EPA says that the probability of unseasonably warm weather is predicted to increase due to climate change. More than 160 fires are burning across Quebec, most of which are out of control, according to DEEP.

For the most up-to-date information on air quality alerts, click here.