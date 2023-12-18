Power could take days to restore after heavy rain, strong winds move through CT

Eversource crews said it could take days to restore power to people across the state after heavy rain and strong winds moved through.

An Eversource spokesperson said power remains out for about 65,000 homes and businesses across the state.

The storms brought down trees and power lines, and led to more than 200 school closures and delays.

About 80 schools lost power during the storm, and crews have about 35 schools they still need to restore power to. Eversource said they are trying to get power restored to the remaining schools by tonight.

There are about 1,200 total crews working to get power restored. In addition to these crews, there is also a team of engineers and professional analyzing where outages are and prioritizing them.

At one point on Monday morning, there were more than 88,000 power outages across the state. Eversource said it restored power to 42,000 customers within minutes of the outage by rerouting power.

President of Eversource Connecticut Steve Sullivan said that there will be new outages, even after the storm, because of the weakened state of trees and the saturated ground.

If you come across a downed power line during the storm, here's what you should do.

The storm brought down a lot of trees and power lines. Sullivan said crews will be working through the night and into the morning, but the majority of crews will return to work at 6 a.m. tomorrow.

Their first priority is tackling blocked off roads and repairing the bigger outages. It'll take longer to get power restored to remaining households, according to Sullivan.

See a list of rain totals as of this morning here. Eversource urges customers to report any outage online at www.eversource.com or call 800-286-2000.

Storms have since moved out and winds have diminished. The rest of the week will be quieter with highs in the 40s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.