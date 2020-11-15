Power Outages Possible as Strong Winds, Heavy Rain Move in Tonight

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a strong cold front that will bring a round of heavy rain and wind into the state this evening.

The wind and rain will enter the state around and just after sunset from west to east. The peak of the highest wind gusts will arrive between 6 p.m. and midnight.

We have a high wind potential as we head into this evening. Isolated outages and even sct'd outages in the SE Corner are possible. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/gbs7ZWSHz6 — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) November 15, 2020

As the front moves through some towns may see an embedded thunderstorm. Isolated power outages are possible with the highest wind gusts this evening.

Behind the front the weather will turn sunny once again on Monday. Colder weather will follow midweek.

Track all of the weather changes with our interactive radar.