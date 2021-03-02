Thousands Without Power as Powerful Winds Bring Trees, Wires Down Amid Bitter Wind Chills

Powerful winds and falling temperatures have moved in and we're looking at some brutal wind chills for Connecticut today. Thousands of people are without power and several streets across the state are also closed after the wind brought trees and wires down.

The wind chills are dropping and going sub-zero in some towns. Bundle up when you head outside today. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/9Ct4iKnkRH — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) March 2, 2021

A wind advisory is in effect for all of Connecticut through Tuesday morning.

The greatest impact will be the wind associated with the arctic front. We are anticipating winds that could gust to 50 mph early this morning.

Wild night so far. Cold, loud winds blowing across the state. I expect that post sunrise there will be another surge of 40-55 mph winds, possibly higher in the hills. More tree damage and power outages possible. #NBCCT #windistheworst #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/MYb1d6rZ7L — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) March 2, 2021

There are thousands of power outages being reported across Connecticut as strong winds knock down trees and wires on Tuesday.

Several streets across the state are closed after the wind brought down trees and power lines.

A tree has come down across Blissville Road in Lisbon.

Part of Route 4 in Burlington is closed after a tree and wires came down on a vehicle.

Be advised Route 4 is closed between Canton Road (Rt 179) in Burlington and River Road in Unionville due to a tree and wires down on a vehicle. Please avoid the area.



Units Onscene: E4, R9, C1, C8, EMS — Burlington Fire (CT) (@BurlingtonFD) March 2, 2021

An area of Hager and Center roads are closed in Woodstock after a tree and wires came down in the road. Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route and avoid the area.

In Ellington, a tree has come down on a house in Cliff Street. The extent of the damage is unclear at this time.

Thousands of People Without Power in Conn.

While we don't expect the wind to be strong enough to create major issues, it could result in some power outages across the state.

As of 5:00 a.m., Eversource is reporting more than 16,400 outages. If you have wires down, you're urged not to go near them and should call Eversource and/or 911 immediately. If you need to report an outage, Eversource said customers can call 1-800-286-2000 or download their app.

United Illuminating says 24 outages are affecting about 515 customers.

The winds will continue to blow throughout the day. Some gusts in the hilly terrain may top 60 m.p.h. and cause further tree and power issues. Be aware of this potential. Lower elevations should be ok. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/aAKW4IdMa4 — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) March 2, 2021

Wind, Frigid Air Bring Wind Chill Values Below Zero

The wind coupled with frigid air will result in wind chill values below zero throughout much of the state this morning.

Some of the hill towns could see wind chill values close to -20F. Highs today will be in the 30s.

Spring-Like Weather Returns Tomorrow

The bitter cold will be short-lived with temperatures moderating once again into the 40s and close to 50 degrees by Wednesday afternoon.

