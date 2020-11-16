Preparing Your Furnace for Winter

It seems hard to believe after talking about a record stretch of 70-degree weather last week, but we’ve got a blast of cold air and it might be time to start thinking about turning on your heat (if you haven't done so already!)

By Wednesday morning, Connecticut will see low temperatures in the 20s, maybe even teens in some of the hill towns. Throughout the day, temperatures will stay in the 30s. The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a high temperature for the Hartford area at just 35 degrees for the Hartford area, which isn’t as cold as the record that sits at 30 set back in 1924, but still well below the average high temperature of 51 degrees for this time in November.

Before you turn your heat on, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. You want to make sure you change your furnace filter. You should do this every couple of months, especially if you suffer from allergies or have a pet that sheds. Clean the dust off your furnace burners and make sure you uncover any heating vents that might have gotten blocked by furniture or personal belongings since you last had your heat on. Clear your chimney and vents. And it’s also a good time to test your safety monitors like your smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector.

And if your home is heated by oil, there’s an extra step you should take to ensure your house stays warm all winter long.

“With the ongoing pandemic, it might also be wise to notify your fuel provider of lifestyle changes that may have happened,” explained Michael Sanzo from Imperial Oil and Plumbing in South Windsor. “You may be working from home, you may be schooling your children from home, so you’re going to have that thermostat on more frequently, you’re going to be consuming more hot water and it’s very important to let your fuel provider of those changes to ensure you don’t run out.”

We’re just getting a taste of winter this week but we know the much colder months aren’t far behind.