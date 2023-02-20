connecticut weather

Quick Burst of Snow Could Cause Slick Conditions Tuesday Morning

A quick burst of snow could make the commute a bit messy Tuesday morning.

Snow will begin sometime after midnight and end around sunrise. There won't be a lot of snow, but the timing of it is what could cause some problems in the morning.

Parts of interior Connecticut could see a coating to 2-inches before the snow stops. The immediate shoreline may not see much snow at all.

We will have another chance for some wintry weather again Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

