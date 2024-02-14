Quick-moving system expected to bring more snow to Connecticut Thursday night

Just after digging out from Tuesday's storm, another system will bring some more snow to Connecticut Thursday night.

Clouds will increase through the day Thursday and temperatures will climb into the upper 30s.

An "Alberta Clipper" will move across the Great Lakes before making its way to Connecticut after sunset Thursday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The snow is only expected to last for a few hours. Most of the state will see a coating up to 2-inches of snow before the system moves out late Thursday night.

NBC Connecticut

As it pulls away, winds will pick up into Friday morning.

Get the full forecast here.