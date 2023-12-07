Quiet and chilly weather continues, milder weather heading into the weekend

Temperatures over the last couple of days have been below average. The average high should be in the lower 40s but temperatures have been in the 30s along with flurries at times.

Today will be a similar day with a blend of clouds along with some sunshine. Highs once again will be in the 30s.

By Friday, temperatures will begin to moderate. The quiet weather will continue with highs climbing into the lower 40s.

By the weekend, temperatures will begin to climb into the 50s to near 60 degrees with a rising chance of rain and wind by Sunday night.