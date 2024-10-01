StormTracker

Quiet and dry weather continues for first day of October

By Darren Sweeney

While we have seen our fair share of clouds over the last several days, the drier than average September weather we experienced will roll into the new month of October.

High pressure remains in control of weather for today and the next several days.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The average high temperature for the start of October is around 70 degrees. Temperatures will begin to climb as we head into the middle and end of the week. High temperatures by Friday are expected to climb to the mid to upper 70s.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The next chance of showers looks to arrive by Saturday with a scattered shower chance.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us