Quiet and dry weather continues for first day of October

While we have seen our fair share of clouds over the last several days, the drier than average September weather we experienced will roll into the new month of October.

High pressure remains in control of weather for today and the next several days.

The average high temperature for the start of October is around 70 degrees. Temperatures will begin to climb as we head into the middle and end of the week. High temperatures by Friday are expected to climb to the mid to upper 70s.

The next chance of showers looks to arrive by Saturday with a scattered shower chance.