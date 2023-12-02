Quiet and mild for Saturday, rainy and cool weather on Sunday

A quiet and mild start to the weekend is expected.

While the sky will end up mostly cloudy for most of the day, a dry day is expected. Temperatures will top out in the lower to middle 50s.

Today is the pick of the weekend for putting up the holiday decorations or cutting down the Christmas tree.

By Sunday, an area of low pressure will bring periods of rain and cooler temperatures to the state.

Track the weekend weather by following the NBC Connecticut weather blog.