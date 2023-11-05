Quiet and mild weather to end the weekend

The weak disturbance that brought a few showers early Sunday morning is moving out and is leaving behind a mix of sun and clouds for Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s. The average high temperature for this time of the year is 56 degrees.

A weak cool front that moves through this afternoon will bring slightly cooler temperatures for Monday. Increasing clouds can be expected Monday.

The next chance for showers is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.

