Quiet, But Cold Weekend Ahead

After a fairly busy weather week, things are looking much quieter over the next several days.
We'll see cold weather heading into the weekend. Single-digit low temperatures appear in areas overnight and into the morning hours.
It appears that there will be a prolonged period of colder-than-normal weather through the end of next week.
There doesn't appear to be a significant storm threat over the next week. However, one thing we'll have to watch is the potential for a storm by next weekend. Some of our computer models are showing a developing east coast storm, but it's still eight days away.