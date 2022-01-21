Quiet, But Cold Weekend Ahead

After a fairly busy weather week, things are looking much quieter over the next several days.

We'll see cold weather heading into the weekend. Single-digit low temperatures appear in areas overnight and into the morning hours.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

It appears that there will be a prolonged period of colder-than-normal weather through the end of next week.

Winter may be on borrowed time. Euro weeklies showing an all out torch for February. If we can't capitalize on the cold the next 10 days there will be some very angry snow lovers on this website. pic.twitter.com/1Wlnio4PI6 — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) January 20, 2022

There doesn't appear to be a significant storm threat over the next week. However, one thing we'll have to watch is the potential for a storm by next weekend. Some of our computer models are showing a developing east coast storm, but it's still eight days away.

For more on the forecast, click here.