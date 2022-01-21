cold weather

Quiet, But Cold Weekend Ahead

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After a fairly busy weather week, things are looking much quieter over the next several days.

We'll see cold weather heading into the weekend. Single-digit low temperatures appear in areas overnight and into the morning hours.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

It appears that there will be a prolonged period of colder-than-normal weather through the end of next week.

There doesn't appear to be a significant storm threat over the next week. However, one thing we'll have to watch is the potential for a storm by next weekend. Some of our computer models are showing a developing east coast storm, but it's still eight days away.

For more on the forecast, click here.

This article tagged under:

cold weatherfirst alert weatherfirst alert forecast
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us