Quiet, Colder Weather to Start the Weekend

Temperatures have averaged a bit above normal for most of last week. As we start the weekend, temperatures will be a bit colder, closer to average.

The average high temperature for this time of the year is in the middle 30s. Today, we expect highs closer to that average of mid 30s.

The weather looks to remain quiet, despite the colder air for today. The weather pattern features quiet weather over the next several days.

The next 7-days, and beyond, still look to be storm free across the northeast. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/Pa0NnE6LRx — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) January 9, 2021

While the pattern looks to become more wintry and more favorable for a storm to form by the end of the 10-day, we still don't see any big storms threatening in the long range trends.