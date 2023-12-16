StormTracker

Quiet start to the weekend, tracking a storm for Sunday

By Darren Sweeney

After a milder day on Friday, there will be quiet weather for the first half of the weekend before a storm moves in Sunday night.

Expect sunshine and mild temperatures between 45 to 50 degrees on Saturday.

Ahead of the next storm, showers will arrive on Sunday afternoon. The showers will become heavier and steadier toward and after dark.

By Monday morning, expect heavy rain and increasing wind gusts to impact the state.

Two to three inches of rain looks likely across the state. There will likely be higher amounts in some places. Minor river, street and basement flooding can be expected.

The storm will bring wind strong wind gusts of 50+ mph, especially in southern Connecticut.

You can get more details on the upcoming storm by heading to our Stormtracker Weather Blog.

