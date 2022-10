A seasonable Sunday is expected with partly cloudy skies.

Average high temperatures should be in the middle to upper 60s and that's where temperatures will top out today.

Not quite as warm as yesterday.. but still a nice October day is on the way. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtitrd2 pic.twitter.com/Q95WA3KnvB — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) October 16, 2022

A cold front will approach the state on Monday with an increase in clouds and a rising chance for showers during the afternoon.

A cool push of air arrives behind the front. High temperatures for most of next week will remain in the 50s.

