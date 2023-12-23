Quiet weather continues for the rest of the holiday weekend

The quiet weather is continuing for the rest of the holiday weekend.

One system passing through the northeast this evening and tonight may bring a passing sprinkle or flurry, otherwise quiet weather is expected through Christmas.

Clouds will continue to increase toward this evening and stick around for the next couple of days.

While the clouds will be sticking around temperatures are expected to become more mild.

The average high for Christmas is 38 degrees. This year, highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The next chance for rain arrives on Wednesday.

