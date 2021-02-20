first alert weather

Quiet Weekend of Weather Expected, Storm Possible Monday

By Darren Sweeney

After two days of snow and most of the state picking up 3 to 6 inches of accumulation, this weekend will be a good time to shovel out.

The weekend will feature a lot of sunshine and chilly temperatures into the lower and middle 30s. The hills will likely stay in the 20s.

Looking ahead: A storm system will approach by Monday afternoon and evening. This storm will go to our west, which will pull in warmer air from the south.

We expect rain to overspread the state but it could begin as a round of snow, especially in the hills. Some accumulation is possible. We expect mainly rain south of Hartford.

