Quiet Weekend of Weather Expected, Storm Possible Monday

After two days of snow and most of the state picking up 3 to 6 inches of accumulation, this weekend will be a good time to shovel out.

The weekend will feature a lot of sunshine and chilly temperatures into the lower and middle 30s. The hills will likely stay in the 20s.

Heyyy.. our 2-day snowstorm is over... but we could still see a few flakes fly today (esp. this AM) otherwise, a nice and quiet Saturday! #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/s1fYAcyoFl — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) February 20, 2021

Looking ahead: A storm system will approach by Monday afternoon and evening. This storm will go to our west, which will pull in warmer air from the south.

We expect rain to overspread the state but it could begin as a round of snow, especially in the hills. Some accumulation is possible. We expect mainly rain south of Hartford.

