connecticut weather

Rain and cool temperatures linger through Sunday into Monday

By Darren Sweeney

The remnants of tropical storm Ophelia continue to bring rain to the state today.

Some of the rain expected can be heavy at times with some lulls in the rain, at times. There is the likelihood of 1 to 2 inches of rain before it ends late Monday.

Northeast winds will keep temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s today and tomorrow.

You'll need the rain gear heading back to work and school on Monday as the periods of rain continue.

Drier weather returns with some sunshine on Tuesday.

