The Saint Patrick’s Day forecast includes lots of fog, drizzle and showers before temperatures climb into the 70s on Friday.

It is pretty gross out there this morning, but at least it's not icy. Pea soup fog and drizzle is widespread and super thick. Take it slowly out there. Rain showers moving in too. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/Qa6ByBGRuI — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) March 17, 2022

It will slow clearing tonight and Friday will be sunny and warmer. Record warmth is possible.

The record is 72 degrees, set in 2012, and the NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting 73.

More rain moves in on Saturday, then it clears for Sunday, which is the vernal equinox.

