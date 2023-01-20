Rain and Snow Showers Likely Today

After Thursday's steady rain, colder air will filter into the state today with rain and snow showers likely.

Rain.. and snow showers today. Some minor accumulation is likely in the hills. More detail is on our updated weather blog. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/hlw58En8Nr — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) January 20, 2023

Some towns in higher elevations may be cold enough for some minor accumulation, especially on unpaved surfaces. A half-inch or inch of snow in some of the highest elevations can't be ruled out.

Rain and snow showers will taper off this evening with some partially clearing skies overnight. There will likely be some slick spots developing tonight, especially in towns that see snow showers today.

Partly cloudy skies return to start the weekend on Saturday.