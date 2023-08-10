Connecticut

Rain and storms late Thursday afternoon and evening

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We will have a dry start to the day Thursday, but rain showers and storms will move in for the late afternoon and evening. 

We could see a few stronger thunderstorms, but the overall risk will be low.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The system later today will quickly clear out, which means more sun and less humidity for Friday.

A few storms could be possible on Saturday evening and some could be on the stronger side.

Sunday looks drier with temperatures reaching the low- to mid-80s.

Weather Stories

connecticut weather 9 hours ago

Today's forecast

Dec 11, 2019

Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us