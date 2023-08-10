Rain and storms late Thursday afternoon and evening

We will have a dry start to the day Thursday, but rain showers and storms will move in for the late afternoon and evening.

We could see a few stronger thunderstorms, but the overall risk will be low.

The system later today will quickly clear out, which means more sun and less humidity for Friday.

A few storms could be possible on Saturday evening and some could be on the stronger side.

Sunday looks drier with temperatures reaching the low- to mid-80s.