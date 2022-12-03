first alert weather

Rain and Strong Winds Expected Today

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A strong cold front will bring rain and wind to the state today.

The heaviest of the rain will arrive by midday. The heaviest of the rain will move out during the afternoon with scattered showers lingering into the evening.

Wind gusts will generally be between 20-40 mph. Some gusts could approach 50 mph along the shoreline. Wind gusts that top 40 mph could cause scattered tree damage and power outages.

Colder air, clearing skies and less wind moves in for this evening and for the day on Sunday.

