Rain chances go down overnight as the wind picks up

A rapidly intensifying coastal storm brought more rain to the state earlier today now as that system pulls away we'll see the winds start to pick up.

Saturday night we can expect the wind to gust between 30 and 40 mph.

The wind will be strong enough to blow around loose holiday decorations and isolated tree damage is possible. A lot of leaves will fall causing slippery travel, especially on side streets.

The wind will linger into Sunday, but dry weather will return. A mix of sun and clouds along with a gusty wind will end the weekend on Sunday.

