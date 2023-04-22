connecticut weather

Rain and Thunder Move Into the State Tonight Into Sunday

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A slow moving front will bring a round of rain and thunder to the state tonight into Sunday.

While most of the day today will end up dry, it will be cloudy and cooler with areas of drizzle possible.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Showers will develop this evening with a steady rain that moves in by Sunday morning.

Embedded thunderstorms can't be ruled out with some heavier downpours Sunday morning.

A general 1 to 2 inch rainfall is expected statewide.

The second half of Sunday will show some improvement with the steady rain ending during the afternoon.

Local

Montville 3 hours ago

Firefighters Work to Extinguish Large Fire at Scrapyard in Uncasville

Groton 13 hours ago

Exclusive: Man Speaks on Helping Person Trapped in Gold Star Bridge Fiery Crash

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us