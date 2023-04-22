Rain and Thunder Move Into the State Tonight Into Sunday

A slow moving front will bring a round of rain and thunder to the state tonight into Sunday.

Today is looking mostly cloudy with some drizzle at times. Rain ramps up late tonight into Sunday morning. #NBCCT https://t.co/gNDopSKYEh pic.twitter.com/cWk3ZDKAB3 — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) April 22, 2023

While most of the day today will end up dry, it will be cloudy and cooler with areas of drizzle possible.

Showers will develop this evening with a steady rain that moves in by Sunday morning.

Embedded thunderstorms can't be ruled out with some heavier downpours Sunday morning.

A general 1 to 2 inch rainfall is expected statewide.

The second half of Sunday will show some improvement with the steady rain ending during the afternoon.

