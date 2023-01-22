weather

Rain and Wet Snow Likely Tonight and Monday

By Darren Sweeney

The next storm to approach the state will bring a round of rain and wet snow tonight and Monday.

Most of the state will see mostly rain, but some wet snow is likely in the hills.

While most of the state sees rain this evening, wet snow is likely for a couple of hours in the hills.
Overnight, warmer air will change any snow over to rain.

As the storm pulls away on Monday, colder air will move into the state and change any lingering rain showers over to snow showers. The best chance for accumulation will be in the hills where it will be coldest.

Monday will feature a changeable day with rain showers changing to snow showers. Minor accumulation is possible in the hills. A coating elsewhere to 1" likely on untreated surfaces.

The precipitation will wind down by evening with a return to sunshine by Tuesday.

More details on our next storm chance can be found on our updated weather blog.

