Rain and Wet Snow Likely Tonight and Monday

The next storm to approach the state will bring a round of rain and wet snow tonight and Monday.

Most of the state will see mostly rain, but some wet snow is likely in the hills.

Overnight, warmer air will change any snow over to rain.

As the storm pulls away on Monday, colder air will move into the state and change any lingering rain showers over to snow showers. The best chance for accumulation will be in the hills where it will be coldest.

The precipitation will wind down by evening with a return to sunshine by Tuesday.

More details on our next storm chance can be found on our updated weather blog.