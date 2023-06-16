weather

Rain chances continue into the weekend, heavy downpours possible

By Darren Sweeney

The weather pattern heading into the weekend is not the best for outdoor plans. While it won't be a statewide washout, shower and thunderstorm chances will continue today and into the weekend.

An area of low pressure will approach the state today and move slowly through the state through the weekend. With this storm nearby, showers and storms will continue to be a threat, especially for tonight and into Saturday.

Along with the shower chances, an unseasonably cool day will be in store for the state on Saturday with highs in the 60s to near 70.

The shower chances decrease on Father's Day Sunday with only a few scattered showers/storms possible.

Get more on the forecast anytime here.

