Rain continues into the new workweek

By Steve Glazier

Wet weather greets us on this fresh workweek.

Some of the rain will be heavy at times, especially this afternoon through tonight.

A stalled weather system will continue to usher in a humid air mass and occasional rain showers throughout the day today.

The rain will come through in waves, so there will be dry times in between. However, as we get later in the day, the rain will get steadier and heavier.

Rainfall amounts will range from two to four inches across the state, with isolated amounts up to five inches!

Minor flooding will be possible in low-lying locations.

The rainy weather won't clear until Wednesday, when we get a few breaks of sun mixed with afternoon thunderstorms.

Thursday will be the driest day this week, followed by another weather system bringing rain showers Friday into Saturday.

The weather appears to clear by Mother's Day Sunday.

