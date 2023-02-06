connecticut weather

Rain Could Transition to Snow, Sleet in Parts of the State Tuesday Night

Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking rain that could change over to, or mix with, snow and sleet Tuesday night.

The sun will fade behind clouds during the day Tuesday. A bit of light rain is expected after sunset.

The rain could mix with or change over to snow and sleet inland.

Some minor snow accumulation is possible in the hill towns.

The sun will return Wednesday. You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

