Rain, Elevation Snow and Wind Move in Tonight/Friday

The next storm system to impact the state moves in this evening and continues through Friday.

Increasing clouds today, upper 30s to lower 40s. Precip moves in after sunset.

It's a complex storm that will bring rain, heavy at times, for most. The northwest hills could see heavy wet snow that will likely accumulate up to one foot in some of the highest elevations.

Rain and snow break out this evening. Rain will overspread the state for most but in the hills north and west we'll see heavy wet snow develop. Rain and heavy hill town wet snow will continue through Friday.

The wind will pick up tonight out of the east. That could pile some water into Long Island Sound and create higher than normal tides with some splash over possible.

Scattered power outages are possible in the hill towns that see the heavy wet snow along with the wind gusts.

The precipitation will wind down Friday night and could end as a period of snow for everyone with some minor slushy accumulation.