weather forecast

Rain ending today, sunshine returns for Sunday

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After several inches of rain and flooding for parts of the state, a much drier weather pattern moves in for later this weekend and next week.

While rain lingered into this morning, high pressure is expected to bring an end to the rain this afternoon. Some breaks in the clouds are possible around sunset with a return to full sunshine expected on Sunday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The dry weather that returns on Sunday is expected to linger for most of next week. In fact, measurable rainfall is not expected through Thursday.

Along with the dry weather, temperatures are expected to climb through the 70s close to 80 degrees for most of next week.

For the latest on the forecast, click on the NBC Connecticut weather blog.

Local

old lyme 2 hours ago

Truck driver killed in rollover crash on I-95 south in Old Lyme

Lotto 2 hours ago

Winning $9.4 million Lotto! lottery ticket sold in Conn.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

weather forecast
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us