Rain ending today, sunshine returns for Sunday

After several inches of rain and flooding for parts of the state, a much drier weather pattern moves in for later this weekend and next week.

Most of the rain will be centered on this morning. The rain starts to taper midday and even some breaks in the clouds by sunset. MUCH nicer, warmer tomorrow. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/yIJ2FxQris — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) September 30, 2023

While rain lingered into this morning, high pressure is expected to bring an end to the rain this afternoon. Some breaks in the clouds are possible around sunset with a return to full sunshine expected on Sunday.

The dry weather that returns on Sunday is expected to linger for most of next week. In fact, measurable rainfall is not expected through Thursday.

Along with the dry weather, temperatures are expected to climb through the 70s close to 80 degrees for most of next week.

For the latest on the forecast, click on the NBC Connecticut weather blog.