Rain Followed by Strong to Possibly Severe Thunderstorms Saturday

NBC Connecticut Meteorologists are tracking soggy conditions as we head into Saturday with periods of rain throughout much of the day followed by thunderstorms at night.

By Josh Cingranelli

After a record-breaking warmth on Friday, big changes are on the way as we head into Saturday.

Temperatures on Friday surged into the 70s for much of inland Connecticut with a record of 76 degrees in the Hartford area at Bradley International Airport.

An upper level area of low pressure will move over the Great Lakes region on Saturday, prompting periods of rain throughout much of the day with temperatures in the 50s.

As the area of low pressure tracks to the west of Connecticut, a warm front will be positioned nearby which could promote the threat for strong or even severe thunderstorms come Saturday evening.

With a cold pool of air aloft, any storms that do form could result in hail, strong winds, frequent lightning and heavy downpours.

The timing for the rain is from 5 a.m. through the early afternoon, with thunderstorms occurring from 7 to 11 p.m.

All of the storminess and rain moves out of the state late Saturday night, setting us up with drier weather for the first official day of spring on Sunday.

